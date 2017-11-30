FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin: U.S. sanctions aimed at turning business elite against Putin
Sections
Featured
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
The wider image
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Middle East
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Sanctions hurt ties between Putin and some Russian oligarchs
Russia
Sanctions hurt ties between Putin and some Russian oligarchs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 12:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kremlin: U.S. sanctions aimed at turning business elite against Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was confident the United States was using sanctions in an attempt to turn Russia’s business elite against President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the Railway Congress in Moscow, Russia November 29, 2017. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

“We are sure that’s what it is,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the threat of new U.S. sanctions has spread anxiety among Russia’s wealthiest people that their association with Putin could land them on a U.S. government blacklist.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.