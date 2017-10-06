FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says Russian-Saudi military cooperation not aimed at anyone
#World News
October 6, 2017 / 10:44 AM / in 14 days

Kremlin says Russian-Saudi military cooperation not aimed at anyone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman had discussed military cooperation in talks on Thursday and said other countries should not worry about such ties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 5, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

“Work on this will be continued,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “The improvement of military cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia ... is not directed against a third party and we believe it’s groundless to express concern about this issue.”

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
