Russia and Saudi Arabia keen to develop relations: Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A meeting between Russian and Saudi Arabian leaders shows a mutual will to develop relations between the two countries, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih in Moscow on Friday.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, agreeing joint investment deals worth several billion dollars.

The signed documents were testimony to the mutual desire to develop relations, Novak said, adding that energy remains the key area of cooperation for both countries.