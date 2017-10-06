FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia and Saudi Arabia keen to develop relations: Russian Energy Minister
October 6, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 14 days ago

Russia and Saudi Arabia keen to develop relations: Russian Energy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A meeting between Russian and Saudi Arabian leaders shows a mutual will to develop relations between the two countries, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih in Moscow on Friday.

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak is seen on a camera screen during a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

King Salman of Saudi Arabia met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, agreeing joint investment deals worth several billion dollars.

The signed documents were testimony to the mutual desire to develop relations, Novak said, adding that energy remains the key area of cooperation for both countries.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Elaine Hardcastle

