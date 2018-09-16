FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
September 16, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian, Saudi energy ministers pledge long-term cooperation: ministry

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih have pledged to continue working toward long-term cooperation among OPEC and non-OPEC members, the Russian energy ministry said on Sunday.

In a meeting in Moscow on Saturday, Novak and Falih also discussed bilateral energy ties and the global energy market, the ministry said.

Falih is expected to attend an international energy forum in the Russian capital next month, the ministry added.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.