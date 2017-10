MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia will unveil a “large” deal in infrastructure sector later this week with Riyadh investing into toll roads in Russia including in Moscow, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russian Direct Investment Fund, said on Monday.

FILE PICTURE: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) shakes hands with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia September 10, 2017. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi King Salman is visiting Moscow this week and several deals including in energy sector are expected to be signed.