August 29, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Russia says militants in Syria's Idlib province need liquidating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday described militants in the rebel-held Syrian enclave of Idlib as a “festering abscess” that needed to be liquidated.

Calling them terrorists, Lavrov said they were using civilians as a human shield.

Speaking after talks with his Saudi counterpart Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir in Moscow, Lavrov also told reporters that there was a political understanding between Turkey and Russia on the need to distinguish between the Syrian opposition and people he described as terrorists in Idlib Province.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

