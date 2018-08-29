Russia says militants in Syria's Idlib province need liquidating

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday described militants in the rebel-held Syrian enclave of Idlib as a “festering abscess” that needed to be liquidated.

Calling them terrorists, Lavrov said they were using civilians as a human shield.

Speaking after talks with his Saudi counterpart Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir in Moscow, Lavrov also told reporters that there was a political understanding between Turkey and Russia on the need to distinguish between the Syrian opposition and people he described as terrorists in Idlib Province.