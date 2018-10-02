FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin: Putin and Saudi oil minister may talk this week

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih may talk this week on the sidelines of an energy forum in Moscow, a Kremlin spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the Eurasian Women's Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia September 20, 2018. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Putin was scheduled to speak at the forum and while there he may also have short, informal meetings with visiting officials, including with Falih.

“We do not rule that there could be short contacts on the sidelines of the forum,” Peskov said on a conference call with reporters. “It will be short, standing-up encounters, not more than that.”

Reporting by Christian Lowe; editing by Jason Neely

