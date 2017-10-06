Putin did not propose extending oil output cut deal: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin did not propose extending a global oil output cut deal but said he recognized it was a possibility, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman attend a welcoming ceremony ahead of their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 5, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin and Saudi King Salman held talks in Moscow on Thursday. A day earlier, Putin had said that the global oil deal could be extended to the end of 2018 depending on market conditions.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, did not say on Friday whether Putin and King Salman discussed the deal during the meeting.

“Vladimir Putin did not propose this (an output cut extension),” Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “Vladimir Putin recognized that such a possibility exists. It’s an incredibly important nuance.”

Peskov said the two men had discussed world oil prices and joint cooperation to stabilize the market.

(This story corrects to clarify Kremlin did not specify whether oil cut deal was discussed between Putin and King Salman)