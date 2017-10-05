Saudi King Salman to Putin: Moscow, Riyadh to work on oil price stability

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia will continue to work on stabilizing world oil markets, Saudi King Salman told Russian President Vladimir Putin on the first ever visit by a Saudi monarch to Russia on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman walks past Russian honour guards during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo airport outside Moscow, Russia October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Salman, met by Putin in the Kremlin, said he was convinced that there were opportunities to diversify economic cooperation with Russia.

Saudi Arabia wants to establish an international center to fight terrorism under the aegis of the United Nations, Salman said. He also said he wanted to see an independent Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem.