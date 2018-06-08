Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to visit Russia next week: Ifax
Reuters Staff
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Russia next week, Interfax cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is seen during a meeting with U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S. March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Levy/File Photo
Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Polina Ivanova