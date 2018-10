MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in November, RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference with Austria's Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz after his meeting in the State Hermitage museum in St.Petersburg, Russia October 3, 2018. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS

The meeting could help prepare the way for a visit by Putin to Saudi Arabia, Bogdanov was quoted as saying.