June 14, 2018 / 1:35 PM / in 32 minutes

Saudi Crown Prince tells Putin kingdom wants to keep working with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Saudi Arabia wants to continue cooperation with Russia on global oil markets, adding that this cooperation was beneficial for the whole world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 14, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

Putin told the prince at their meeting in Moscow that he was happy to see him at the opening of the soccer World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday with a match between the Russian and Saudi Arabian national teams.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Gareth Jones

