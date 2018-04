MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government has given preliminary approval to the U.S. oilfield services giant Schlumberger (SLB.N) bid to acquire up to 49 percent in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC), RIA news agency reported on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the Schlumberger Corporation headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston, Texas, U.S., January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

It cited Igor Artemyev, the head of Russia’s anti-monopoly body, as saying that the regulator will start talks with Schlumberger.