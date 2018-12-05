Russia yet to decide on Schlumberger bid for EDC: agencies

The exterior of the Schlumberger Corporation headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian government commission on foreign investments did not make a decision on Wednesday about U.S. oilfield services giant Schlumberger’s (SLB.N) bid for Eurasia Drilling Company (EDC), news wire reported citing Russian anti-monopoly service (FAS).

TASS news agency said that, according to the FAS head, Igor Artemyev, the deal could be still approved by the end of the year if Schlumberger responded to certain requirements.

This is a second attempt by Schlumberger to acquire Russia’s leading oilfield services provider.