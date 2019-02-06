Russian watchdog: cooperation still possible with Schlumberger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-monopoly service (FAS) said on Wednesday that various forms of cooperation were still possible with oilfield services giant Schlumberger despite the company’s bid for Eurasia Drilling Company falling apart.

Schlumberger said on Tuesday it would continue to look for ways to work in Russia’s onshore drilling market, a day after FAS announced that the firm had withdrawn its bid for a stake in EDC.

“The acquisition of a 49 percent stake is far from the only way (for cooperation)...other forms of cooperation are possible, the optimization of Schlumberger’s activity on the Russian market,” Andrei Tsyganov, FAS deputy head, told reporters.

He said Schlumberger’s bid had fallen apart because of U.S. sanctions.