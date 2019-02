FILE PHOTO: The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services giant Schlumberger said on Tuesday it will continue looking for alternative ways to work in Russia’s onshore drilling market despite its bid for Eurasia Drilling Company (EDC) falling apart.

Russia’s Federal Anti-monopoly Service said on Monday that Schlumberger has withdrawn its bid for a stake in EDC, one of the largest private drilling companies in the country.