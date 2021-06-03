Russian forestry group Segezha aims to narrow gap with global players

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian forestry group Segezha is considering potential acquisitions to expand its resource base and narrow the gap with the global rivals such as International Paper, President Mikhail Shamolin told Reuters.

Segezha, controlled by conglomerate Sistema, raised 30 billion roubles ($410 million) from its initial public offering in April, which Shamolin said would be used to reduce the company’s debt as soon as this autumn.

One of Russia’s top forestry groups, Segezha is still up to 10 times smaller than the likes of International Paper, he said, and the company would try to use acquisitions in its domestic market to narrow the gap.

“At this stage, we are looking at mergers and acquisitions in Russia,” Shamolin said, adding that organic growth remains a priority.

He did not provide timing or other details for potential deals.