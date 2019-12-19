Russia's FSB says it 'neutralizes' shooter after attack in central Moscow: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s FSB security service said on Thursday it had “neutralized” a shooter at its headquarters in central Moscow, Interfax news agency reported, after Izvestia newspaper reported that three had been shot dead in an attack.

Several people were wounded in the attack, Interfax quoted the FSB as saying. Izvestia said the incident occurred in a busy area a few minute’s walk away from the Kremlin. No further details were immediately available.