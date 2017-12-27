FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 8:17 AM / in a few seconds

Gunman opens fire in Moscow factory, killing one, hostages held: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A gunman opened a fire in a pastry-making factory in Moscow on Wednesday, killing one person and taking an unknown number as hostages, Russian state news agency RIA said, citing a law enforcement source.

The “Menshevik” factory building, in south-east Moscow, has been cordoned off by the police, which is trying to make a contact with the gunman and free the hostages, RIA said.

At least two people have been wounded in the shooting, another news agency, Interfax, said, adding that the preliminary reports suggest the victim worked as a security guard at the factory, which is located on Ilovaiskaya street.

Interfax cited a source as saying that the former factory owner has opened a gunfire.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Katya Golubkova

