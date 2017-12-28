FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 9:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian police seize ex-factory owner who fled after shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police arrested on Thursday the former owner of a pastry factory who had returned to the plant and opened fire wounding one person before escaping a siege by special forces, according to a statement.

The man, named by investigators as Ilya Averyanov, told a radio station during the siege on Wednesday that he had acted in self-defense to stop bailiffs confiscating the factory, which is facing bankruptcy proceedings.

He said he thought he had killed a guard, but a police statement on Thursday spoke only of him wounding a person who was not identified.

A woman who said she was a former employee of the factory told the RIA news agency that there was a tunnel beneath the building through which Averyanov may have escaped.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Ralph Boulton

