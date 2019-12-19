Moscow shooting incident could be linked to Putin speech: FSB source

Russian President Vladimir Putin waves after delivering his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A shooting incident in central Moscow on Thursday evening may have been planned to coincide with a speech President Vladimir Putin was making to commemorate Russia’s day of the security services (FSB), a source close to the FSB told Reuters.

Russian investigators opened criminal proceedings into the attempted murder of law enforcement officers after the incident, which left two FSB personnel seriously wounded, the Interfax news agency cited the health ministry as saying.