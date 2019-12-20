Russia's security service searches suspect's home after deadly shooting: neighbors

Security officers stand guard on a street near the Federal Security Service (FSB) building after a shooting incident, in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

PODOLSK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia’s FSB security service on Friday searched the home of a man named by Russian media as the prime suspect in a rare shooting incident near the FSB’s central Moscow headquarters the previous evening, neighbors told Reuters.

A gunman opened fire on the FSB’s main building in Moscow on Thursday evening in a shooting incident that left at least one FSB employee dead and five other people wounded. It was not immediately clear what the shooter’s motive was.

There has been no official confirmation of the identity of the gunman, who the FSB said it had killed. But some Russian media, citing unnamed sources, have named the suspect as Yevgeny Manyurov, a 39-year-old former private security guard.

Manyurov lives with his mother in a five-storey Soviet-era apartment block in the town of Podolsk in the Moscow Region. His neighbors, who described Manyurov as a quiet gun enthusiast, told Reuters on Friday that the FSB had raided the family home in the early hours of Friday morning.

There was no immediate comment from the FSB.