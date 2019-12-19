World News
December 19, 2019 / 3:55 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Three people killed in shooting in central Moscow: Izvestia

1 Min Read

Police vehicles block a street near the Federal Security Service (FSB) building after a shooting incident, in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Three people were killed in a shooting in central Moscow on Thursday evening near the headquarters of Russia’s FSB security service headquarters, the Izvestia newspaper reported, citing a source.

Earlier on Thursday, a witness told Reuters she had heard gun shots fired in the same area and a video shared on social media showed several people resembling police officers holding assault rifles running down a nearby street.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

