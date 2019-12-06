Shutterstock fully accessible in Russia after 'objectionable image' row

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. stock photography and footage provider Shutterstock on Friday said it had resolved issues that led to one of its domains being blocked for what Russian authorities said an “objectionable image”.

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor this week said that it had blocked a Shutterstock domain over content it said constituted an insult to state symbols.

Shutterstock said it regretted “that this issue was not addressed in a timely manner” and that the site is now fully accessible in the country.