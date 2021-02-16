Russia’s Sibur co-owner: ‘Now is not the worst time' for IPO - RIA

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Management Board of Novatek Leonid Mikhelson leaves after a meeting of Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak with country's oil companies in Moscow, Russia March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Sibur co-owner Leonid Mikhelson said on Tuesday that “now is not the worst time” to conduct an initial public offering of the petrochemical company, RIA news agency reported.

Mikhelson, who is also chief executive and a major shareholder in gas producer Novatek, said that the gas company plans to maintain or slightly increase gas production in 2021, RIA reported.