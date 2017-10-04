FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens ready to help modernize Russian power plants: executive
October 4, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 16 days ago

Siemens ready to help modernize Russian power plants: executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - German engineering firm Siemens is ready to participate in the modernization of power plants in Russia, the head of its Russian branch said on Wednesday.

A logo of Siemens is pictured on a building in Mexico City, Mexico, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“Around 50 percent of stations require modernization and Siemens is ready (to consider) offers,” Dietrich Moeller, the head of Siemens Russia, said at an energy conference in Moscow.

Siemens said earlier this year it was reviewing aspects of its dealings with Russia after four of its power-generating turbines were delivered to Crimea, which is subject to European sanctions on technology supplies after Russia annexed the area.

Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber

