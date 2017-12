MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema (AFKS.MM) has transferred 20 billion rubles ($348 million) to oil producer Bashneft (BANE.MM) as part of an agreement with Bashneft’s owner Rosneft (ROSN.MM), a spokesman for Sistema said on Thursday.

Sistema has to pay 100 billion rubles in total before the end of March to Russian oil major Rosneft as part of out of court deal.