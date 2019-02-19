Big Story 10
Russia's Sistema sells 51 pct in Lider-Invest to real estate developer Etalon

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Sistema has agreed to sell 51 percent of real estate company Lider-Invest to homebuilder Etalon, the Russian conglomerate said on Tuesday.

The stake was sold for 15.2 billion rubles ($230 million), said Sistema, which also has assets in the telecoms, health and agriculture sectors among others.

A Sistema spokesman said separately on Tuesday that the company remains interested in buying a stake in Etalon itself. Sistema will maintain a 49 percent stake in Lider-Invest.

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by David Goodman

