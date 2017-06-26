Russia's MTS says share arrest will not hamper operations

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS said on Monday a court decision to "arrest" a number of its shares owned by business conglomerate Sistema would not affect its operations.

Sistema said on Monday a court had "arrested" its stakes in a number of companies, including the mobile operator, as part of a legal dispute with oil major Rosneft.

"This situation does not impact operations with MTS shares, and the rights to receive dividends on MTS shares owned by other shareholders," MTS said.