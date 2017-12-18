FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Commodities
December 18, 2017 / 12:35 PM / a day ago

Russia's Sistema to comply with court ruling, to lodge cassation appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema said on Monday it would comply with a court ruling ordering it pay 136.3 billion roubles ($2.33 billion) in damages to Rosneft but will lodge an appeal in cassation.

“The corporation plans to implement the court’s ruling in accordance with the procedure established by law, and will simultaneously dispute the ruling of the appeal court by filing a cassation appeal to the Arbitration Court of the Urals District within the time limit prescribed by law,” it said.

The company also said in a statement it was servicing and planned to continue to service its credit and other financial obligations in a timely manner and in full.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.