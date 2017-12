MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Sistema said on Tuesday a demand by oil major Rosneft to apply a freezing injunction on some of Sistema’s assets was groundless.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian conglomerate Sistema is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“Our opponents continue to pursue a policy of blackmail aimed solely at destroying the value of Sistema,” a spokesman for Sistema said.