FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Russia's Rosneft says to continue dispute with Sistema in court
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 24, 2017 / 8:43 AM / 2 months ago

Russia's Rosneft says to continue dispute with Sistema in court

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The shadow of a worker is seen besdide the logo of the Rosneft oil company at an oil field in Russia, August 4, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft will continue court proceedings against Russian business conglomerate Sistema, Rosneft said on Saturday.

Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion roubles ($2.85 billion) in damages over the purchase of oil producer Bashneft. Sistema proposed an out-of-court settlement with Rosneft last week.

"There is no subject for comment. The document does not contain any proposals on resolving the dispute. We will continue the proceedings in court and we are waiting for the court decision," Rosneft said.

Sistema said last week that the mechanism to resolve the dispute which it proposed would allow the results of the Bashneft reorganization, and the financial consequences of this reorganization for the oil company, to be evaluated out of court.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.