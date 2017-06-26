FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Rosneft says Sistema shares "arrested" to guarantee fair dispute resolution
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 26, 2017 / 6:20 PM / in 2 months

Rosneft says Sistema shares "arrested" to guarantee fair dispute resolution

1 Min Read

The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen at the company's headquarters, behind the Kremlin wall, in central Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2013.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft said on Monday a court decision to "arrest" shares held by business conglomerate Sistema would guarantee the fair resolution of a legal dispute between the two companies.

Sistema said on Monday a court had "arrested" its stakes in a number of companies, including mobile operator MTS, as part of a 170.6 billion rouble ($2.85 billion) legal suit brought against it by Rosneft.

Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said the arrested shares could no longer be bought or sold and were in equal in value to the oil company's claim.

"This is a security measure," he said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.