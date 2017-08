FILE PHOTO: The shadow of a worker is seen besdide the logo of the Rosneft oil company at an oil field in Russia, August 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema has proposed an out-of-court settlement with oil major Rosneft, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion roubles ($2.85 billion) in damages over the purchase of oil producer Bashneft. Rosneft was not immediately available for comment.