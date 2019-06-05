Russia proposes Slovakia join Nord Stream-2 and Turkstream: agencies

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) and his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini (L) attend a news conference following their meeting, in Moscow, Russia June 5, 2019. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Slovakia are in talks about Bratislava joining the Nord Stream 2 and Turkstream gas pipeline projects, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as saying on Wednesday.

“We need to find common points and mutually beneficial cooperation areas concerning connecting Slovakia to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as well as to Turkish Stream,” TASS quoted Medvedev as saying after talks with Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in Moscow.

Nord Stream 2, a 11 billion euro ($12.4 billion) project to build a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, has come under fire from the United States and several eastern European and Nordic countries, which fear it will undermine Ukraine’s gas transit revenues and increase the EU’s reliance on Russian gas.

Slovakia is ready to provide its storages for gas that will be delivered via the pipeline, Interfax and TASS cited Pellegrini as saying.