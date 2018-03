MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet the head of South Korea’s National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, during a trip to Russia this week, TASS news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat (not pictured) address a joint news conference at African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri