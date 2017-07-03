Russia's Gazprom Neft to create joint venture with Spain's Repsol

1 Min Read
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's oil producer Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) said on Monday it would create a joint venture with Spanish energy company Repsol (REP.MC) in Russia.
Gazprom Neft acquired a 25.02 percent stake with the right to increase it to 50 percent in Evrotek-Yugra, which is owned by Spain's Repsol and holds exploration and production rights to seven license blocks in West Siberia, Gazprom Neft said.
Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin