Russian junior player dies after being struck in the head by puck

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian junior ice hockey player died on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a puck during a game last week, Russia’s Junior Hockey League (MHL) said.

Timur Faizutdinov, a defenseman for Dinamo St Petersburg in the MHL, was hit by a puck cleared during a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl last Friday.

The 19-year-old collapsed to the ice and was rushed to hospital in Yaroslavl, a city located 250 kilometres (155 miles) northeast of Moscow.

Players in the MHL and the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) will observe a minute’s silence to pay tribute to Faizutdinov at their next games, the leagues said.

“You are forever Dinamo and forever in our hearts,” his team wrote on Instagram.