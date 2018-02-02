Russia's preparations for 2018 soccer World Cup on track: deputy PM Mutko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday preparations for the 2018 soccer World Cup were on track and that authorities had no concerns regarding the state of the 12 venues that will host matches.

Mutko told Reuters that authorities were working seriously on curbing racism in Russian soccer and that stadium security had been increased in the run-up to the tournament.

Russia will host the World Cup from June 14 to July 15 in 12 venues spread across 11 cities including Moscow, St Petersburg and Sochi.

Related Coverage Russian deputy PM calls for IOC to invite cleared athletes to Olympics