Russian spy agency building catches fire in Moscow: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A building used by Russia’s foreign spy service on the outskirts of Moscow caught fire on Wednesday, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the service as saying.

Colonel Sergei Ivanov, a spokesman for the External Intelligence Service, one of the successor organizations to the Soviet-era KGB, said the fire happened at one of the service’s “technical installations”, RIA reported.

He was quoted as saying that no further details were immediately available.