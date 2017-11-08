FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian spy agency building catches fire in Moscow: RIA
#World News
November 8, 2017 / 2:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian spy agency building catches fire in Moscow: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A building used by Russia’s foreign spy service on the outskirts of Moscow caught fire on Wednesday, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the service as saying.

Colonel Sergei Ivanov, a spokesman for the External Intelligence Service, one of the successor organizations to the Soviet-era KGB, said the fire happened at one of the service’s “technical installations”, RIA reported.

He was quoted as saying that no further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

