Russia appoints economy ministry official to head statistics agency

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s prime minister dismissed the head of the statistics agency on Monday and appointed an economy ministry official to the post, a move that could reignite concerns over the agency’s independence and the accuracy of its data.

Economists have criticized the Federal Statistics Service, or Rosstat, saying its economic data has become less accurate and has seemed surprisingly optimistic during the country’s economic woes of the past few years.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev dismissed Alexander Surinov as Rosstat’s head and appointed Pavel Malkov, formerly director of the public administration department at the economy ministry, to replace him.

The statistics agency drew attention last year when it revised its figure for 2016 gross domestic product growth to a 0.2 percent contraction from a much deeper fall reported previously. It also revised 2015’s contraction in GDP to just 2.8 percent from an initial 3.7 percent.

President Vladimir Putin placed Rosstat under the economy ministry’s control in April 2017 soon after Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin criticized the agency, which in the past had reported to the government.

Rosstat declined to comment on Malkov’s appointment.

The economy ministry said in a statement it hoped Malkov would help develop Rosstat as a “key aggregator and independent provider of high-quality data for all of society.”