Russia denies reporting 'gas explosion' in submarine incident: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia did not report a “gas explosion” to the Norwegian radiation authority after an incident on board one of its submarines, the Interfax news agency quoted the defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ministry said that 14 Russian sailors were killed when a fire broke out while their deep-water research submarine was carrying out a survey of the sea floor near the Arctic.

The Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority later said that Russian officials had told it that a gas explosion had taken place on board the submarine.