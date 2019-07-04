World News
July 4, 2019 / 6:50 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Russia says submarine hit by fire was nuclear-powered

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday that a top-secret military submarine that was hit by a fatal fire on board earlier this week was nuclear-powered.

In comments published on the Kremlin’s website, Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that the incident that killed 14 sailors was caused by a fire in the battery compartment and that the nuclear reactor on board had been completely isolated.

Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Christian Lowe

