MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu soon, RIA quoted the Kremlin as saying on Tuesday, after 14 sailors on board a deep water research sub were killed in a fire while carrying out a survey of the sea floor.

The Kremlin gave no reason for the planned meeting.