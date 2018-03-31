FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Co-owner of Russia's Summa group detained for suspected embezzlement: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The co-owner of Russia’s Summa investment and trading group, Ziyavudin Magomedov, and two business partners have been detained on suspicion of embezzling large sums of state money, the Russian interior ministry said on Saturday.

Signage is seen in the main office of Russian holding Summa group in Moscow May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yana Soboleva (RUSSIA - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS LOGO) - GM1E8551DKR01

It said Magomedov was detained along with his business partner and brother, Magomed Magomedov, and Artur Maksidov, the head of a company in the Summa group that was involved in construction of a soccer World Cup venue in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Catherine Evans

