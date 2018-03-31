Co-owner of Russia's Summa group detained: sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The co-owner of Russia’s Summa investment and trading group, Ziyavudin Magomedov, has been detained in Russia, sources told Reuters on Saturday, without giving further details.

Signage is seen in the main office of Russian holding Summa group in Moscow May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yana Soboleva (RUSSIA - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS LOGO) - GM1E8551DKR01

Summa declined to comment on Saturday. The company had said on Friday that Magomedov had spoken to law enforcement about an undisclosed issue.

Russia’s Interior Ministry and Investigative Committee could not immediately be reached for comment.