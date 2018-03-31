FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Co-owner of Russia's Summa group detained: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The co-owner of Russia’s Summa investment and trading group, Ziyavudin Magomedov, has been detained in Russia, sources told Reuters on Saturday, without giving further details.

Signage is seen in the main office of Russian holding Summa group in Moscow May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yana Soboleva (RUSSIA - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS LOGO) - GM1E8551DKR01

Summa declined to comment on Saturday. The company had said on Friday that Magomedov had spoken to law enforcement about an undisclosed issue.

Russia’s Interior Ministry and Investigative Committee could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Polina Nikolskaya, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Catherine Evans

