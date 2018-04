MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Surgutneftegaz (SNGS.MM), one of the country’s top five oil producers, swung to a net profit of 194.7 billion roubles ($3.1 billion) in 2017 from a net loss of 62.1 billion roubles in 2016, the company said on Saturday.

The logo of Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

It said that 2017 revenue rose 15 percent to 1.2 trillion roubles.