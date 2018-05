ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that Russia would not introduce a sales tax.

FILE PHOTO: Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Siluanov said earlier this week that Russia would not make changes to its tax system over the next six years.