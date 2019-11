MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service on Tuesday approved a request by state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom (RTKM.MM) to purchase of 100% of mobile phone operator Tele2 Russia, Interfax news agency reported.

Rostelecom is buying the remaining 55% stake in Tele2 Russia, which is owned by state-controlled bank VTB (VTBR.MM) and its partners, Kommersant reported on Monday.